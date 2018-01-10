Walter Chelgren, age 90, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Peoria.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria with visitation beginning a 9 a.m. Rev. Elise Rothfusz will be officiating.

Walter was born on November 26, 1927, in Rosholt to Herman Oliver and Frances Alice (Johnson) Chelgren. He married Ruby Marie Markeseth on November 27, 1948, in Havana, ND.

Walter was an Engineer for Caterpillar for 25 years, retiring in 1980. He served in the U.S. Army as a staff Sergeant in both Los Alamos, New Mexico, and in Japan from 1946 to 1954. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Legion Post 76 in South Dakota, and the Brage Lodge 29. Walter was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 25 years. For his work with the Red Cross, Walter was a recipient of the Citizen of the Year award.

Surviving are his wife, Ruby; his children, Patricia (Rev. Tom) Christell of Springfield, IL, John (Terry) Chelgren of Munster, IN, Jeanne (Gary) Setterlund of Germantown Hills, IL, and James (Elizabeth) Chelgren of Mooresville, NC; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Robert; one grandson; his parents; two sisters; and one brother.

Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria, Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Springfield,IL, or Immanuel Cemetery Fund in Havana, ND.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.