A Celebration of Life for Tel A. Iverson, 27, of Sisseton, SD, was held on Monday, September 18, 2017, at the Family Life Assembly of God Church, Sisseton, with Pastor Vern Donnell officiating. Music was provided by Sheila Orekovich, Wade Johnson, and Krystal Williams. Pallbearers were Logan Iverson, John Gamber, Brad Jobe, Shane Gamber, Dustin Maier, Justin Austad, Shawn Gruby, Jessie Chanku, Nate Nickeson, David Anderson, Matt Anderson and Rick Butler. Honorary Pallbearers were Evan and Max Anderson, Austin, Adam and Dylan DesLauriers, Collin and Andrew Fitz and the 452nd Ordnance Company. Military Rites were provided by the Military Funeral Honors Team, Otto-Quande-Renville American Legion Post #50 and the Fort Sisseton V.F.W. Post #3342. Interment was in the One Road Bethel Cemetery, Sisseton. The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, SD, was in charge of arrangement. Tel A. Iverson was born on October 2, 1989, to Rory and Sherry (Anderson) Iverson in Sisseton. He attended and graduated from Sisseton High in 2008. After graduation Tel joined the Army Reserves. He was activated to active duty on July 21, 2010, to August 28, 2011, serving in Afghanistan. He received the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, NATO Afghanistan Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with device and AAM. He served in the position of Ammunition Specialist and was recently promoted to Sergeant and became a Horizontal Construction Engineer. Tel lived in Morris, MN; Sioux Falls, SD; Rapid City, SD; and then back to Sisseton, SD. He worked for Morton Building as a framer and various construction companies. He also worked beside his dad and learned all of his building skills from him. Tel was a hard working man who loved to stay busy. He wrestled from the time he was five years old through his senior year in high school; he made it to the state tournament his senior year. He loved watching movies and was a movie buff. He was close to his brother and sister and loved kids, especially his nieces and nephews. He liked shooting his guns and had a passion for log carving. He had a love for building and tinkering with wood and was working on restoring his great-grandpa’s farm house so his family would have a place to stay when visiting. He also learned from his dad many life skills and introduced him to his faith. Tel accepted and came to the Lord as a young man. He continued his walk with God even through his own struggles and burdens. He was able to share his gift and deep understanding of his faith with others and helped them with their walk with God especially when they had their own struggles. God has wrapped his arms of salvation around him and he is now at peace. Tel is survived by his parents, Rory and Sherry Iverson of Sisseton; brother, Logan and Jenna Iverson of Sisseton; sister, Sarah and John Gamber of Sisseton; nephews and nieces, Boe, Jordan, Harley, and Rhett Iverson and Cashton, Brylee, and Jade Gamber; grandparents, Jr. and Darlene Iverson of Sisseton and Gerald and Anna Anderson of Britton; aunts, Lori and Pat Fitz of Sisseton and Kam and Tim DesLauriers of Doland; uncle Rand and Renee Anderson of Annapolis, MD; special friend, Nicole Pratt and their baby due in April; numerous cousins; and the 452nd Ordnance Company. Tel was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Julius and Ida Valnes, Chester and Vivian Anderson, Irvin and Marie Iverson Sr., and John and Matilda Schlecht; Kenny Block. For Tel’s obituary and online registry, please visit www.cahillfuneralchapel.com