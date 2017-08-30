Ted L. Jacox, age 96, of Vista, CA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 18, 2017, with his family and caregivers at his side. He was the loving husband of the late Lois (Semingson) Jacox with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born on June 16, 1921, in Britton, SD, he was the son of the late Raymond and Leila (Williams) Jacox and the brother of the late William R. Jacox. He graduated from Britton High School in 1939 and went on to attend South Dakota State College in Brookings. In May 1942 he completed an engineering-drafting technical course at the Fargo Agricultural College, in Fargo, ND. That same month, he started with Lockheed Aircraft Company in Burbank, where he designed hydraulic systems for the P-38 Lightning, the Lockheed Constellation, the P3VASW Orion, and many other aircraft. He retired in 1977 and became an active member of the Lockheed Star Dusters. In retirement Ted attended Palomar College, specializing in furniture design and woodworking. He fashioned many abstract and animal sculptures using exotic hardwoods such as Hawaiian koa and built an array of fine furniture for which he received numerous awards, including at the San Diego County Fair. He is survived by his daughters, Judy Dandison and her husband, Bo, of Stratham, NH, and Katherine Box and her husband, Lon, of Oceanside, CA; three grandchildren, Mark Dandison of Amesbury, MA, Jennifer Box of West Linn, OR, and Kristin Walsh of Rye, NH; and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Ramona Lee and Lisa Keim for their devotion to Ted during his final years. A memorial service will be scheduled for early fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted’s memory to the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind or to the Coastal Communities Concert Band. Condolences may be sent to Katherine Box, 1628 Corte Verano, Oceanside, CA 92056.