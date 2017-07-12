SHIRLEY (NOLAN) SCHAIBLE

Shirley Schaible, 77, Eureka, died Saturday, July 1, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Memorial services were held on Friday, July 7, at Zion American Lutheran Church, Eureka, with Pastor Ryan Gage leading the service. Shirley Mae Nolan, daughter of Mary (Baird) and LaVerne Nolan, was born in Britton on December 28, 1939. She graduated from Britton High School in 1957. She married John Maus and raised two daughters on the farm south of Havana, ND. While married to John, she belonged to the International Flying Farmers and was the first woman in Marshall County to earn a private pilot’s license. In 1980 she moved to Aberdeen and began working as a certified nurse’s aide. Shirley married Stan Schaible on February 14, 1982, at the Zion Lutheran Church. They settled on the farm eight miles SW of Eureka. Shirley resumed her nursing career at the Avera Eureka Healthcare Center where she was employed for 20 years. Upon retiring from the Healthcare Center, Shirley continued volunteering there until a week prior to her death. Shirley was a volunteer EMT for Eureka Ambulance Services for many years; she also worked in the home health care field and forged numerous friendships with those she was helping. Shirley and Stan moved to Eureka in 1989, where Shirley lived the rest of her life. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and the Eureka Red Hat Society. Shirley was blessed with a green thumb and enjoyed growing flowers. She loved animals, especially chickens and cats. She and Stan loved to polka dance. Her granddaughters were extremely important to her and she made countless trips to Gettysburg to support them. Shirley is survived by Stanley, her husband of 37 years; one daughter Sherry (Pat) Powers of Burnsville, MN; three brothers, George (Rosalie) Nolan of Salt Lake City, UT, Vern Nolan of Yankton, and Jim (Marilyn) Hardina of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, Maryln (LeRoy) Ehnes of Roscoe and Linda (Mike) O’Brien of Forman, ND; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Mike Hepper, of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melody, in 2016 and her parents. Lien-Straub Funeral Chapel, Eureka, was in charge of arrangements. (www.MillerLienFH.com)