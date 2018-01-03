The memorial service for Sharon Stiegelmeier of Milnor, ND, formerly of Briton, SD, was held on Saturday, December 30, at the Britton United Methodist Church. Rev. Deb Mack officiated.

Following a short battle with cancer, Sharon passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo at the age of 76, with her family at her side.

Sharon LaRue (Martin) Stiegelmeier was born near Cogswell, ND, on May 23, 1941, the daughter of Charles and Ida (Waldo) Martin.

Sharon graduated from Cogswell High School and married John K. Westra in 1959. This marriage produced her five children. Sharon was an avid gardener and painter; she also enjoyed making quilts and scrapbooks for her family. She loved sharing life with family, friends and a special someone.

Sharon married Sid Stiegelmeier in 1992 and they enjoyed their love of family together; especially those reunions! After Sharon retired as the director of the Senior Nutrition Center in Britton, they spent several years together enjoying fishing, family and friends at their lake place.

Sharon is survived by her children Cindy (Dave) Davis, FortSmith,AR; Gary(Lorretta) Westra, Anchorage, AK; Jay Westra (Mari Chambers), Odessa, MN; and Mike Westra (Sue Laub), Wasilla, AK. She is also survived by sisters Lyla (Jim) Snyder, Bonnie (Lonell) Robinson, Lois Olson (Johnny Ercink), and Linda Keller; brothers Lyle Martin, Lynn (Linda) Martin, Marvin (Esther) Martin, and Doug (Patti) Martin; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and an abundance of extended family.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Sid; an infant son; her grandson Mason; sisters Vune and Judy; and brothers Jim, Leroy, Vernon, Chuck, Lester and Kenny.

The family suggests that memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Cindy Davis, 6116 South 66th St. #1, Ft. Smith, AR 72903.