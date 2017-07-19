Memorial service for Sarah “Sadie May” Severson, 69, of Hecla were held on Monday, July 17, at Zion Reformed Church at Amherst, SD. Rev. Hal Phoenix officiated. Honorary Urnbearers were Sadie May’s many nieces and nephews. Burial was at Britton Cemetery. Sadie May died on Friday, July 14, 2017, at Wheatcrest Hills Healthcare Community in Britton. Sarah “Sadie May” Severson, daughter of Arthur and Lula (Yelkin) Severson was born on January 1, 1948, at Britton. She grew up in the Britton area and attended school in Newark and Kidder. She was a child care provider for several people and was the custodian of Zion Reformed Church in Amherst where she was also a member. Sadie May loved doing puzzles and embroidery. Her collection of snow globes, that she thoroughly enjoyed, is extensive. Grateful for having shared Sadie May’s life are her siblings, Deborah (Kenneth) Murray of Claremont, John (Teresa) Severson of Pierpont, Leonard “LJ” (Christina) Severson of Aberdeen, Ann (Dan) Crom of Marysville, CA, and Barbara (Robert) Lewis of Oakes, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Halvor (1964); and two sisters, Linda Jones (1991) and Arlene Stolsmark (2014). Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen was entrusted with arrangements. www.carlsenfh.com