The funeral for longtime Veblen area resident, Ruth Storbakken, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Veblen. Rev. Cheryl Rondeau-Bassett will officiate and interment will be in the Palestine Lutheran Cemetery of rural Veblen. Visitation will be one hour preceding the funeral at the church on Saturday. Ruth passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at the Traverse Care Center in Wheaton, MN, at the age of 98, with her family at her side. The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton has been entrusted with Ruth’s arrangements. Ruth Margaret Norby was born on February 27, 1919, on the family farm near Havana, ND, to William L. and Ingaborg (Nesse) Norby. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Her education was received in rural Sargent County schools until she was 12, then at the Nylander School near Hillhead for the next two years, followed by two and a half years of high school in Wahpeton before graduating from Veblen High School. After completing her education, she moved to Rochester, MN, and worked as a housekeeper. On October 4, 1939, she was united in marriage with Carl Storbakken. They lived on the farm where Carl had been born and where they farmed and raised their five children: Carlyle, David, Dennis, Larry, and Joyce. In 1980, Ruth had half of her pelvis removed at the Mayo Clinic, due to cancer. Her leg was not amputated, but left free from any bone-to-bone connection. It was a groundbreaking procedure that was followed by her doctors at the Mayo Clinic for many years. Perhaps more than anything, it was Ruth’s spirit that brought her through such a challenging time, always maintaining a cheerful attitude. In 2007, Ruth and Carl moved to the Rosholt Care Center where Carl passed away on April 11, 2009. Ruth then moved to Countryside Inn in Rosholt, an assisted living facility, where she completely cared for herself. Although nearly blind, she was a member of the hand bell choir there, and participated in all of the home’s activities. In October of 2016, Ruth moved to the Traverse Care Center in Wheaton, MN, and has made that her home until her passing. Ruth is survived by two sons, Carlyle (Darlene) and Dennis; a daughter, Joyce (Randy) Ackerman; seven grandchildren, Jon (Brenda) Ackerman, Jared (Kelly) Ackerman, Joshua Ackerman, Jeffrey (Julie) Storbakken, Michael (Melissa) Storbakken, Jon Storbakken, and Tony (Laura) Storbakken; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; two sons, David and Larry Storbakken; three brothers, Joseph, Chester, and William Norby; two sisters, Julia Hammer and Betty Mikkeslon; and a granddaughter, Sharri Storbakken. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.