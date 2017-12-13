The memorial service for Ruby K. Ibis, 57 of Britton, was held on Saturday, December 9, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen officiated.

Ruby passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton.

Ruby Kay Wiedmeier was born on October 10, 1960, in Aberdeen to Ruben and Luella A. (Meyer) [Burger] Wiedmeier. During her growing up and school years she lived with her family in Roscoe, Warner, and Aberdeen. After completing her education, Ruby worked as a custodian and parking attendant at the Capitol Building in Aberdeen.

On October 17, 1989, Ruby was united in marriage with Reginald Lee Ibis in Britton. They made their home in Britton and Ruby worked as a waitress at The Cattleman and The Hunters restaurants. She later worked in the dietary department at the Marshall County Hospital. In addition to her own work, she was an able assistant in her husband’s carpentry business and became an excellent painter.

A car accident in the early 2000’s caused a lot of physical issues for Ruby. Sometime later she was diagnosed with cancer, and her health digressed slowly and steadily.

Ruby enjoyed working with beads and had made many beautiful creations over the years. She liked movies of all kinds and was an avid reader. She especially loved a good murder mystery.

Survivors include her husband, Reggie Ibis of Britton; a son, Alvin Ibis of Britton; her siblings, Sandy Crowe of Aberdeen, Lena Cox of Groton, Max Burger of Britton, Ann Rolie of Groton, William Burger of Howard, John Burger-Hohm of Freeman, and Patrick Burger of Pierre; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Randy Wiedmeier and Dennis Burger.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Reggie Ibis, 609 Cherry Ave., Britton, SD 57430.