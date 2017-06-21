Services for Ronald “Ron” Spencer, 68, of Houghton were held on Tuesday, June 20, at the United Methodist Church, Claremont. Rev. Loren Salfrank officiated. Burial with military honors was at Huffton Cemetery under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel, Groton. Casketbearers will be Doug Hinrichs, Frank Rasmussen, Todd Martin, Ron Nehls, Don Hanson and Chuck Knecht. Honorary Casketbearers were the Claremont Legion Post #262 members and Morning Coffee Crew. Ron passed away on June 15, 2017, at his home, surrounded by family. Ronald Martin was born on January 18, 1949, in Morris, MN. In 1954, he was placed in a foster home in Havana, ND, where he was found by Jim and Doris (Nelson) Spencer on May 4, 1954. Ron’s early school years were spent at Hostetter Country School and Barnes School before transferring to Claremont. He enjoyed playing football and basketball during those years and graduated from Claremont High School in 1967. Ron continued his education at NDSCS in the fall and graduated in 1968 from Diesel Mechanics. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1969 and completed basic training in San Antonio, TX. During his service years, he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base and Lockland Air Force Base in California, where he worked as a machinist. Ron took additional training to become an air frame mechanic before his deployment to Vietnam on December 30, 1970. On his return from Vietnam, he ended his military service in Grand Forks Air Base, ND, working in the engine shop. He was honorably discharged May 1, 1972. Ron later came back to the Claremont area to farm with his father. He met the love of his life, Roberta (Ibis) Falk in 1981, and they were united in marriage on October 15, 1984. Ron was a member of the Claremont Legion, the National Farmers Organization, Shrine and Masons. He was an avid racing fan, and raced a late model car from 1976-1980. He raced on tracks in Sioux Falls, Watertown, Huron and Aberdeen. He also had visited NASCAR tracks in Daytona; Kansas City; and Knoxsville, IA. Other hobbies included farming, playing cards, traveling, and attending the State B’s. Ron had never missed a State B Boys Basketball Tournament in 33 years. He also belonged to league bowling, and had been to several State Bowling Tournaments. Bobbie and Ron wintered in Mesa, AZ. He was extremely proud of having completed treatment and remaining sober for 20 years. Celebrating his life is his mother, Doris of Groton; his wife of 32 years, Roberta of Houghton; his daughter, Rhonda Willson of Harrisburg; son, Jason (Melinda) Spencer of Claremont; step-son, Shane Falk of Houghton; and three grandchildren, Autumn, Connor and Danessa Willson. Ron is also survived by his biological brothers, Pete (Kathy) Mugg, Bob Enkers, Rick Enkers, El Roy (Melissa) Enkers, Wes (Karen) Enkers, and J.R. Enkers. Preceding him in death was his dad, James Spencer; infant sister, Judy Rodland; infant brother, Jerry Enkers; sister, Arlys Reynolds; and brother, Mike Sauer. www.paetznick-garness.com