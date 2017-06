Roger Lensegrav, age 78 of Muskegon, passed away surrounded by his family on June 15, 2017. Roger was born on August 26, 1938, to Halvor and Gertrude (Smith) Lensegrav in Kidder, SD. Roger served his country for 10 years in the Air Force. Following his service, he worked for 30 years at Sealed Power until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen; son Tom Lensegrav; Brother Jim (Sharon) Lensegrav; sisters-in-law Betsy Colella and Bonnie Gebhart; brother-in-law Bob (Carole) Burghduf; family friend Jim Thies; and beloved dog Nikki. Per Roger’s wishes, no services will be held. Please consider making a donation to Harbor Hospice or Pound Buddies.