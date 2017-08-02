A memorial service was held for Roger Eugene Goltz, age 74, of Huntsville, AL, on Friday, July 28, at Spry Funeral Home of Huntsville. Roger passed away due to cancer on Monday, July 24, 2017, with his wife by his side. His cremains will be buried in Huntsville. Roger Eugene Goltz was born on June 20, 1943, in Britton, SD, to Edwin and Nina (Rustand) Goltz. He was raised in Britton and graduated from Britton High School in 1961. He went on to get his Accounting Degree at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and graduated in 1965. At that time he moved to St. Louis, Missouri with a job at Farmers Home Administration as a Computer Systems Analyst. There he worked with Donna Meppiel and they were united in marriage in May of 1969. They were blessed with two sons, Roger, Jr. in 1970 and Mark in 1971. In 1979 he went back to his South Dakota roots and was employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Aberdeen, with his family joining him in 1980. He returned to St. Louis in 1983 to work again for Farmers Home Administration, his family remaining in Aberdeen. Roger and Donna were divorced in 1984. In May of 1989 he married Joyce Hehle. Together they retired in 1997 to Huntsville, Alabama. While living in St. Louis, Roger enjoyed playing on the men’s softball league, fishing, camping, attending St. Louis Blues Hockey and St. Louis Cardinal baseball games, but especially enjoyed playing golf. He was a Cub and Boy Scout leader in St. Louis and Aberdeen. His love of golf stayed with him until just a couple of years ago, when it was becoming too difficult for him to walk. He still enjoyed playing cards with his friends. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Joyce of Huntsville, AL; sons Roger, Jr. (Stacy) Goltz of Glendale, MO, and Mark of Maplewood, MO; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Thomas) Peterman of Aberdeen, Andrew (Diane) Doering of Maryland, Jenna Doering of Missouri, Logan (Jenn) Doering of Missouri, and Mackenzie Ford of Pennsylvania; great-granddaughter, Bethany Peterman of Aberdeen; sisters Royalene (Pat) Jahnig of Britton and Jean Fowler of Sioux Falls; several nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Donna Goltz (Don) Symens of Amherst. Preceding him in death were his parents and brother-in-law Harold Fowler. Condolences can be directed to Joyce Goltz; 11315 Crestfield Dr. SE; Huntsville, AL 35803