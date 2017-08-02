Roger D. Albro, 65, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, August 5, at Brampton Cemetery, Brampton, ND, followed by a gathering at the Albro farm. Roger was born on August 14, 1951, to John and Agnes (Lerback) Albro in Breckenridge, MN. He grew up on a farm near Brampton, ND, and attended school in Forman, ND. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Korea, and later in Germany. After his discharge, he returned to the area and has resided in the Fargo/Moorhead area for the past 20 years. Roger enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He was often seen around town enjoying a cup of coffee. Roger was kind hearted, and loved time with friends and family when he had the chance. He will be missed. Roger is survived by his sister June Lahren; brother Arlan (Linda) Albro; and nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Darrell; infant sister Carol; brother-in-law Kevin Lahren; and nephew Robert Albro.