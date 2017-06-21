Robert G. Andrews, 76 of Britton, went to his heavenly home on May 20, 2017. at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton. A private family committal service is being planned. The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton is assisting the family with arrangements. Robert Gene “Bob” Andrews was born on January 15, 1941, to Harry Albert and Muriel Emogene (Dyste) Andrews. He grew up in Claremont and graduated from Claremont High School. After graduation he attended college in Wahpeton, ND, where he studied welding and machine shop. After completing his course of study, he moved to Cleveland, OH, and took courses at Lincoln Electric Welding School. He worked in Minneapolis, MN, for Standard Wire and Iron for a short term. He returned to the Britton area and went to work with his dad, Harry, and brother, Roger, at Andrews Welding. Bob and Roger continued to run Andrews Welding together after Harry’s death in 1963. In 1976 the brothers parted ways and Bob took a job with Telelect in Huron and later with Dakotah in Webster. In 1961 Bob married Carolyn Satrang, and they became parents of two children, David and Susan. Bob and Carolyn divorced in 1981 at which time Bob moved to Arizona. A short time later, in 1982, he moved to Connecticut and went to work as a welding inspector for a nuclear plant. This job took him to several different cities and states over the next few years. In the mid 1990’s, Bob moved to Kentucky and attended college to become a welding instructor. His health began to fail at that time. Unfortunately, he was not able to pursue a career as a welding instructor. In the early 2000’s Bob moved back to South Dakota and made his home in Aberdeen. As his health continued to decline, he eventually became a resident of Wheatcrest Hills in Britton. He is survived by his two children, David (Brenda) Andrews and Susan (Mike) Smith; his grandchildren, Mandy (Mike) Brown, Amber (Josh) Bowen, Dustin Andrews, Angie (Alex) Hannasch, Tucker Smith, and Turner Smith; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Roger (Judy) Andrews, Nyla LaMee, Julene (Pat) LaMee, and Greg Andrews; and eight nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; an infant brother David Dyste Andrews; several aunts and uncles; and a niece, Melissa (LaMee) Kannabrocki. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Susan Smith, 42848 108th Street, Britton, SD 57430. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.