The Funeral Service for Rick Tchida, 70 of Langford, was held on Friday, September 1, at Grace Lutheran Church, Sisseton, with Pastor Ramona Hayes officiating. Organist was Ollie Yost and soloist was Jerry Larson. Pallbearers were Chuck Guy, Bryan Anderson, William John Schmaus, Justin Tchida, Erick Hill, Jerome Goetz, and Calvin Max Sr. Honorary Pallbearers were the Augustana Lutheran Church Congregation of Langford. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Goodwill Cemetery, Sisseton. The Cahill Funeral Chapel, Sisseton, was in charge of Funeral arrangements. Richard LeoRay was born on July 18, 1947, in Sisseton, to John and Olga (Sorenson) Tchida. Rick grew up in the country outside of Sisseton where he attended Red Iron Country School. After finishing school he moved to Oklahoma to live with his sister Phyllis for two years. From there he made his way to Oregon and worked in a lumber mill for four years. He then returned to South Dakota and worked for the city of New Effington as a Police Officer for two years. That's when he decided he wanted to be self-employed and took on any job, carpentry, painting, roofing, siding, and tree trimming. Many were amused to see him climbing on top of church steeples. Rick was a family man; he always made sure his kids were okay. He was very giving and kind and would help anybody. He made his presence known no matter where he was through his humor; if he wasn't teasing he had a story or joke to tell as he passed through the surrounding towns, stopping in here and there. He never liked to stay in one spot for too long. He fulfilled his life by working and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and his dog Luke. Rick liked playing cards, hunting and fishing, and cooking. He had a passion for cooking, usually fish or some sort of wild game, and would tell the kids its chicken, but they all knew better. He always made extra to take around and share with friends. When visiting the grandkids he was known for showing up with a bag of candy and if he didn't have it, it was a trip to the store with him. Anybody that knew Rick was always happy to see him; he liked to visit—didn't matter who it was. He was known for telling you how it was and was respected by many for that. The last year he made the decision to retire and spend his time tending to his garden and going fishing. Rick was survived by his wife, Sharon Tchida of Sisseton; seven sons, John Tchida of Sisseton, Mike and Kristi Tchida of Sisseton, Chad Tchida of Sisseton, Jamie Tchida of Sisseton, Robin and Kermitte Tchida of Huron, Austin Tchida of Sisseton, and Cody Tchida of Sisseton; five daughters, Monique Duarte of Lakewood, CA, Kelly Tchida of Veblen, Kari and Jorge Soto of Veblen, Carissa Tchida of Sisseton, and Kayla Tchida and husband Frank of Altamonte Springs, FL; special friend, Julie Dyer of Langford; mother in-law, Ardelle Arbach of Sisseton; sisters, Holly and Tom Gunderson and Phyllis Robertson; brothers, Jerry Tchida, Rodney Tchida, and Sid Tchida; and twenty-three grand children. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Olga Tchida; father in-law, Howard Arbach; sister, Ina Finscher; and sons, Christopher, Nathan, and Nicholas Tchida.