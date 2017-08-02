Palmer T. Wold, 84, a longtime Veblen area farmer, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Groton Care and Rehabilitation Center in Groton, SD. A memorial service is being planned for a later date, and details will be announced when the schedule is finalized. The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton has been entrusted with Palmer’s arrangements. Palmer Theodore Wold was born on March 21, 1933, on the family farm near Hillhead to Carl Johan and Olga Bertina (Thovson) Wold. As a youngster, he attended McKinley #2 school. After receiving his education, Palmer helped on the family farm until answering his country’s call to service. From December 1, 1955, until his honorable discharge on December 15, 1956, Palmer served in the U.S. Army. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve until 1961. On May 25, 1963, he was united in marriage with Oriette Elaine Swenson at Webster. They made their home on the family homestead near Veblen where they raised their two sons. Palmer retired from farming on 1997 and then worked as a cattle buyer until 2014. During Oriette’s final illness, she and Palmer lived in Webster and Aberdeen. Oriette passed away on September 25, 2006. Palmer continued to live in Aberdeen and later Webster until his failing health made it necessary for him to become a resident of Groton Care and Rehabilitation Center in February of 2017. Palmer was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Veblen where he had served as an usher. In his spare time, he loved to go fishing and hunting. Palmer was also an avid card player and greatly enjoyed a good game of pinochle or whist. Grateful for having shared his life are his two sons, Cyle (Teri) Wold of Florence, MT; Colin (Theresa) Wold of Helena, MT; six grandchildren, Evan, Amy, Jeremy, Eric, Shem, and Abigail; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene (Iver) Finnesand of Groton. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife; and a brother, Clarence Wold. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Cyle Wold; 5388 Flathead Dr.; Florence, MT 59833.