Oline (Hofland) Oland Olsen, formerly of the Veblen and Hillhead areas, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in Knoxville, TN, at the age of 101.

Her arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.