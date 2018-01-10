Norman Hanson, 85 of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at his home in Bristol at the age of 85 years, and seven days.

His funeral was held on Wednesday, January 3, at Skudesnes Lutheran Church near Pierpont, Rev. Mike DeKraai officiated. Military interment was at the church cemetery.

Norman Alert Hanson was born on December 20, 1932, in Lynn Township near Pierpont, SD. He was baptized at Skudesnes Lutheran Church near Pierpont, and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Webster. Norman’s mother passed away when he was eleven months old, and he lived with his Grandpa and Grandma Hanson until he was old enough to begin school, at which time he returned to live with his dad, step-mom, and sisters. He attended country school in Lynn Township.

After his education, Norman helped on the family farm as well as working other various jobs in the Webster area until he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During the Korean Conflict he was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. He earned his GED while awaiting orders in Hawaii; and after the truce was signed, he was stationed in Japan and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Norman was honorably discharged in 1960. He received numerous medals throughout his faithful and dedicated service to his country.

On November 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janet Stark at Wallace, SD. The couple made their home on the Hanson family homestead near Pierpont. Norman farmed as well as worked a couple jobs during the winter months, including driving truck for Monzel Distributing and the Roslyn Elevator.

In 1999, the couple sold the farm.In2004,thecouplemoved to Bristol. Norman found employment at Hansmeier’s near Bristol doing what he lovedfarming —until he retired in 2016. After retirement, he and Janet enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren and attending different events in the area.

Norman was a lifelong member of Skudesnes Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and as treasurer of the cemetery. He was also a member of the Roslyn American Legion, where he served as commander, Webster VFW, as well as a lifetime member of Marine Corps League of Watertown. He also served as Lynn Township treasurer for 30 years. Norman was especially proud of receiving his honorable Webster High School Diploma in 2015.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pinochle, bowling, tinkering on machinery, but above all else, he loved time spent with his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were so special to him and he cherished his time with each of them.

He will be forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Janet of Bristol; three children, Paul (Cathy) Hanson of Huron, Kaylin (Travis) Frost of Ashton, SD, and Dale Hanson of Watertown; as well as 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by five siblings, Alice Donat of Webster, Jerry (Jeannine) Hanson of Mesa, AZ, Andy (Mary) Hanson of Henry, SD, Jerome (Darlene) Hanson of Webster, and Richard (Donna) Hanson of Gettysberg.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes (Williams) Hanson; his father, Jens Hanson; his step-mother, Agnes (Fosheim) Hanson; and one sister, Lois Sims.