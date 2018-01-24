The funeral for Nelva Kristofferson, longtime Marshall County Treasurer, was held on Saturday, January 20, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen officiated and interment was in the Britton Cemetery.

Nelva passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton, with her family at her side.

Nelva Rae Wanous was born on December 12, 1932, in Britton to Norbert and Velva Louise (Seibel) Wanous. As a youngster, she grew up and attended school in Kidder where she graduated from high school in 1952. She moved to California where she worked for Bank of America and lived in Los Angeles for a few years. Eventually, Nelva moved back to South Dakota and has made it her home since that time.

On May 26, 1962, she was united in marriage with Rolland Eugene Kristofferson in Webster. They lived for a short time in Kidder before moving (house and all!) to Britton. After moving to Britton, Nelva took a job in the Register of Deeds office in 1968 where she worked until running for Treasurer, a position she held until retiring in 1995.

Nelva was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Always a staunch Democrat, Nelva was proud to have served as treasurer for the Marshall County Democrats from 2000-2007; attend all of theSDDemocraticConventions while in office and serve as a committee woman; and was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention held in San Francisco in 1984. She had also served on the SD State Board of Elections and is a Past President of the SD Association of County Officials.

In addition to her political life, Nelva also found time to be involved in many community activities. She was active in the Marshall County Relay for Life, had been a volunteer for the Britton Area Hospice and at Wheatcrest Hills, drove and delivered for Meals on Wheels, had been a Girl Scout Leader, was part of the Women’s Bowling League in Britton, and was a Past President of the Post #80 of the American Legion Auxiliary of Britton.

Anyone who knew Nelva was aware of her keen interest in helping others, being active, even if physical limitations made it difficult, and a love for the color purple. She was a whirlwind packed into a petite, lavender package!

Grateful for having been a part of her life are her husband of 55 years, Rolland Kristofferson of Britton; a daughter, Wendy (Terry) Blegen of Britton; a son, Greg (Brenda) Kristofferson of Carrabelle, FL; a grandson, Michael Blegen of San Francisco, CA; her siblings: Nadine Langston of Mesa, AZ; John Wanous of Mina, SD; and Pearl (Clayton) Bertsch of Ypsilanti, ND.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a brother, Jerome Wanous and an infant brother.

