The funeral for Nelva Kristofferson, longtime Marshall County Treasurer, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20, at the First Lutheran Church of Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen will officiate and interment will be in the Britton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 19, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton and one hour preceding the funeral at the church on Saturday. Nelva passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at Wheatcrest Hills in Britton, with her family at her side. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Wendy Blegen, 1411 VanderHorck, Britton, SD. 57430 The family suggests that memorials may be directed to the Britton Area Hospice, P.O. Box 74, Britton, SD 57430; or Marshall County Relay for Life, c/o Jan Foster, 42430 116th St., Britton, SD 57430. If you are able to attend the service, Nelva’s family suggests you wear something casual, and purple, if you have it! A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Journal. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.