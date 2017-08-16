NANCY LORRAINE OPITZ

Nancy Opitz, 65 of Veblen, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, August 10, 2017, at her home in Veblen. A private family service has been held. Nancy Lorraine MacConnell was born on September 3, 1951, in Mandan, ND, to Russell and Esther (Heid) MacConnell. At the age of three, she moved with her family to the Veblen area. She started school in rural Marshall County Schools and graduated from Veblen High School in 1970. In her youth, she greatly enjoyed riding horses. On October 6, 1973, she was united in marriage with Durward James Opitz. She and Jim became the parents of three children. Over the years, Nancy worked at a number of different jobs and enjoyed them all. She was an avid gardener and had a great love for animals, especially her three dogs. She had a lively, outgoing personality which endeared her to all who knew her. Perhaps above all else, family came first and foremost to Nancy. Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 43 years, Jim Opitz; her three children, James (Kimberly) Opitz; Dawn (Jason) Rud; Kelly Opitz (Tim Hively); seven grandchildren, Christopher, James, Cassandra, Johnathon, Chloe, Caitlyn, and Ethan; two “grand-puppies”; her siblings, Ben MacConnell; Ellen (Steve) Hagenson; Ken (Teresa) MacConnell; Valerie (DeVaar) Crandall; and a number of nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Jeane Ritzman; a brother Durwood; and an infant brother. The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton has been entrusted with Nancy’s arrangements. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Jim Opitz; 423 Rosholt St.; Veblen, SD 57270. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.