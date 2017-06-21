The funeral for Mayah Rae Greybuffalo, eight-month-old daughter of Miranda “Mandy” Tunheim and Jay Greybuffalo, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Langford. Visitation will be one hour preceding the funeral at the church. Rev. Ramona Hayes will officiate. Interment will be in the Buffalo Lake Cemetery of rural Eden, under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Mayah’s family requests that all who attend her funeral, please dress comfortably and in bright colored clothes to reflect her cheerful personality. Mayah passed away as the result of a motor vehicle accident northeast of Langford, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Mayah Rae Greybuffalo was born on October 2, 2016, in Watertown to Miranda “Mandy” Rae Tunheim and Jay Dacotah Greybuffalo. She lived with her mother in Langford. Perhaps her entirely-too-short life can best be summed up by these words from her parents: “She was our happy-go-lucky little Chubb Chubb. Her laugh was the cutest thing ever! She loved being with her big brother, bothering him while he was playing on the tablet and PlayStation. She was always happy and smiling. Her beautiful smile and bright blue eyes would light up anyone’s day. She will forever be in our hearts.” Loving and remembering are her parents; a half-brother, Zayne Schmidt of Langford; a half-sister, Jade Anna Marie Greybuffalo; her maternal grandparents, Ronda and Win Pulfrey of Langford and David and Shauna Tunheim of Goodwin, SD; her paternal grandparents, Keith and Chantel Kowalzek of Sisseton and Tony Hannasch of Sisseton; her maternal great-grandparents, Ron and Sandra Sell of Langford and Virginia and Elden Tunheim of Roslyn; her paternal great-grandparents, Elwood and Sharon Curry Greybuffalo of Sisseton and Bev Rosso of Sisseton; her maternal great-greatgrandmother, Marlene Sell of Langford; eight aunts and uncles; and a number of cousins and community friends. Preceding her in death were her paternal grandmother, Anna Marie Greybuffalo and a special aunt, Jessica Goebel. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Mandy Tunheim, Box 224, Langford, SD 57454. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.