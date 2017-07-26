MASON LEE HINMAN

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, Mason (Mick) Hinman entered his final rest, passing peacefully in his sleep. He was born on January 19, 1930, and graduated from Kidder High School in Kidder, SD, in 1949. In 1951 Mick married Lois and was drafted a month later. Following discharge, Mick earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from Aberdeen. Mick moved his wife and three sons to Mountain View, WY, where he taught Business at Mt. View High School. In 1966 Mick obtained a Master’s Degree in Educational Psychology and returned to Mt. View as Guidance Counselor. Mick was Financial Aids Director for Northwest College in 1969 where he worked until 1973 when he returned to finish his career in Mt. View. After his retirement in 1985, Mick and Lois moved to Laramie, where they lived until his death. Mick enjoyed family, travel, and restoring old furniture. A man who loved to laugh, his family and friends will miss him greatly. Mick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Irene Hinman; his sons Michael Bruce Hinman, Lee Douglas Hinman, Dirk Ashley Hinman; two grandsons, Matthew Lee Hinman and Brian Ashley Hinman, and one great-granddaughter, Aveline Vera Ovelia Hinman.