Mary Ann Wold, 87, passed away on Sat., August 12, 2017, at a Rapid City nursing home. Her services are set for Noon on Friday, August 18, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bruce Thalacker officiating. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at Kirk Funeral Home and for one hour before services. Mary was born on January 27, 1930, at Britton, SD, to Obert and Ella (Haverly) Lea. She graduated from Kidder High School, attended Northern State Teacher’s College in Aberdeen, and taught country schools near Britton for two years. She married Eugene G. Wold on June 24, 1949, at the Pleasant Valley Church by Britton. The young couple made their home in Britton, then moved to Marshalltown, IA, before coming to Rapid City in 1957 which remained their home since. Mary was an underwriter for Rushmore Mutual Life for 23 years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of South Canyon Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, former member of ABWA (American Business Women’s Association) where she was Woman of the Year in 1983. Her interests included reading, her grandchildren, and the rest of the family. Mary is survived by her three children, Joanne (Lon) Nygaard and Philip (Kelli) Wold, all of Rapid City, and Margie (Danny) Vetsch of Piedmont; daughter-in-law, Susan Wold of Virginia; six grandchildren, Jason and Tanner Vetsch, Erik and Jon Nygaard, Jeff Wold and Jennifer Bunge; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1991; four brothers; two sisters; and her son, Edward in 2012. A memorial has been established. Friends may sign Mary’s online guestbook at http://kirkfuneralhome.com.