The funeral for Mary Ann Thornberg was held on Saturday, February 17, at the Nordland Lutheran Church of Rutland with Pastor Ivy Schulz officiating. Interment was in the Havana Cemetery of Havana, ND, under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Forman.

Mary Ann passed away peacefully at her rural Havana home on Monday, February 12, 2018, at the age of 78, with her family at her side.

Mary Ann Maus was born on January 29, 1940, on a farm in Weber Township of Sargent County, ND, to Gilbert W. and Effie (Arneson) Maus. She was baptized and confirmed in the Havana Congregational Church and attended Havana Public School, graduating from Havana High School in 1957.

On December 27, 1958, she was united in marriage with Gary L. Thornberg in a double wedding ceremony with her brother, John Maus and his bride, Shirley (Nolan) at the Baptist parsonage in Rutland, ND. They made their home on the farm northeast of Havana where they raised their four daughters. Mary Ann truly reveled in being a farmwife, whether it was working in the fields, tending her beautiful flower gardens, or preparing a sumptuous meal for whoever pulled a chair up to her table.

As a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Havana, Mary Ann was part of the ladies group and helped with all of their activities, belonged to the quilting group, and had served on the church council. She had been a member of the Havana Garden Club and also served on the Havana Cemetery Board.

Her creative juices were always flowing, especially when hunting for treasures at rummage sales with her sister, Linda. She had a knack for taking what others would consider a piece of junk furniture and turning it into a beautiful piece of refurbished history. Her cooking and canning expertise was second to none, surpassed only by her baking abilities. She was well known for her homemade buns, doughnuts, and caramel rolls. Many times she opened a rather stark refrigerator and could creatively have a seven course meal on the table without even panicking. She enjoyed playing the piano, but had more fun spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helping others was part of Mary Ann’s nature. She would cook, clean, offer a ride, or do whatever had to be done to help someone, many times without them even knowing they needed the help. She did all of this without fanfare or bringing any attention to herself. Her kind, caring heart was felt by many, and will be missed by all.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 60 years, Gary Thornberg of Havana; her four daughters, Peggy (Curtis) Braun of Wheaton, MN, Patty (Jerry) Woytassek of Milnor, ND, Julie (Brian) Rostvet of Park River, ND, and Jodi Pfingsten of Battle Lake, MN; her grandchildren, Dane (Tianna) Braun, Riley Braun, Katie Braun, grandson-in-law Brady Anderson, Andrew (Katie) Woytassek, Alexa (Andy) Gemmill, Taylor Lehar, Tyson (Krista) Pfingsten, Logan Pfingsten, and Hunter Pfingsten; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (Wayne) Haaland of Britton; a brother, John (Betty) Maus of Fallbrook, CA; two nieces and a nephew, Sherry Maus (Pat) Powers, Chad (Janine) Haaland, and Cari (Paul) Haaland\Mussell.

Preceding her in death were her parents, a granddaughter, Ashley Anderson; a niece, Melody Hepper; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Maus Schaible.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorials be directed to the Havana Cemetery Association, c/o Gordon Phillips, 304 Antelope Ave. W., Forman, ND 58032; or Four Seasons Healthcare Center Activity Fund, 483 4th St. SW, Forman, ND 58032.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Gary Thornberg, 9858 137th Ave. SE, Havana, ND 58043.

An online obituary and guestbook are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.