The funeral for Mary Ann Thornberg will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at the Nordland Lutheran Church of Rutland with Pastor Ivy Schulz officiating. Interment will be in the Havana Cemetery of Havana, ND, under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Forman.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 Friday at the church, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Mary Ann passed away peacefully at her rural Havana home on Monday, February 12, 2018, at the age of 78, with her family at her side.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorials be directed to the Havana Cemetery Association, c/o Gordon Phillips, 304 Antelope Ave. W., Forman, ND 58032; or Four Seasons Healthcare Center Activity Fund, 483 4th St. SW, Forman, ND 58032.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Gary Thornberg, 9858 137th Ave. SE, Havana, ND 58043.

