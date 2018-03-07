The funeral for Marie Underberg will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 9, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Havana, ND, with Rev. Terrill Sorensen officiating. Visitation will be one hour preceding the funeral at the church.

Interment will be at a later date in Hills of Rest Cemetery of Sioux Falls.

Marie passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton at the age of 83.

Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Marie Angelyn Nelson was born on December 21, 1934, in Des Moines, IA, to Roy and Evelyn (Cox) Nelson. As a youngster, she grew up and started school in Hartford, SD, before moving with her family to Sioux Falls where she graduated from Washington High School in 1952. After completing her education, she worked for a period of time as a waitress.

On November 14, 1953, she was united in marriage with Edward Henry Underberg in Sioux Falls. They started their family and lived there until 1962 when they moved to a farm near Havana, ND. They remained on the farm until retiring in 1992 and moving into Havana. While living in Havana, Marie worked as a waitress at the Farmer’s Inn and also worked for a few years at Buhl’s in Britton. In 2010 they moved to an apartment in Britton and later to Wheatcrest Hills. Ed passed away on March 18, 2017.

Marie was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Havana and had been active in the Ladies Aide. She also belonged to the Havana American Legion Auxiliary and the Busy Bees Homemaker’s Club and played bridge with a number of different groups. She and Ed enjoyed square dancing. Over the years, Marie had amassed a large collection of spoons. She did beautiful embroidery work, but most of all, Marie loved to socialize. She was truly her happiest if she was visiting with friends and family, catching up on the news or sharing what she knew. Her later years were filled with the joy her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought, as well as Cindy’s two special little dogs.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Cynthia Underberg of Britton; three sons, Keith (Naomi) Underberg of Barnard, SD, Kevin Underberg of Sioux Falls, and Lonnie (Gina) Underberg of Waco, TX; six grandchildren, Josh (Melissa) Underberg,HeatherUnderberg, Shawn (Lauren) Underberg, Courtney Underberg, Nicole (Duane) Score, and Royce Friebel; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Milo Nelson of Clifton, TX.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, an infant daughter, two infant sons, and a sister-in-law, Naoma Nelson.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Cindy Underberg, P. O. Box 556, Britton, SD 57430.