Services for Marian Raines, 88, of Groton were held on Monday, June 26, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Groton. Pastor Marcia Sylvester officiated. Burial was in Union Cemetery, Groton, under the direction of Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel. Casketbearers were David Christenson, Roger Christenson, Scott Christenson, Brad Christenson, Ronnie Frericks, and Travis Christoffer. Honorary Casketbearers were Jim and Linda Bahr, Sharon Zoellner, June Ackman, Lori Westby and Rita Englert. Marian passed away on June 21, 2017, at Groton Care and Rehabilitation Center. Marian Edith was born on February 8, 1929, at Britton to Oscar Jule and Frances (Quarve) Christenson. As a small child, she moved to North Dakota. She was confirmed in the Brampton Lutheran Church and graduated from Brampton High School. In 1947, she married Earl Anderson and together they had a son, Dean. In 1951 she married Donley Raines; and to this union one son, Lee, and a daughter, Susan, were born. Marian worked as a bank teller, nurse’s aid, receptionist, and clerk during her lifetime in Britton; Hecla; Mobridge; Groton; and Harlingen, TX. They moved back to Groton in 2004, and she resided there until her death. Marian’s hobbies were knitting, crocheting, playing bridge and Rummikub, and reading. She also loved to be in her kitchen cooking; canning; freezing; and baking bread, rolls, cookies, and her famous donuts. She had a green thumb and enjoyed all beautiful flowers and plants that grew both inside and outside her apartment. Celebrating her life are her children, Dean Anderson of Aberdeen, Lee Raines (Julie Jerome) of Austin, TX, and Susan (Pete) Jahraus of Pierre; two grandsons, Matthew (Allison) Jahraus of Garretson and Michael (Stef) Jahraus of Orlando, Florida; four great-grandsons; her brother, Bernard (Sally) Christenson of Pierre; brother-in-law, Ben Schaller of Groton; sister-in-law, Dorothy Christenson of Claremont; her kind and loving friend, Tony Goldade of Groton; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Donley; sister, Jean Schaller; and brother, Rollin Christenson. www.paetznick-garness.com