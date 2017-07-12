Margerie S. Opitz passed away peacefully on July 3, 2017, at the age of 91 in Colorado Springs, CO. The day of her passing coincides with her and her husband’s wedding anniversary of July 3, 1945; some 72 years ago. A memorial service in her honor will be held in Webster, at a future date. Margerie was born on March 23, 1926, to Mary and Elmer Stromseth of Roslyn, SD. She was the second oldest of 11 siblings. As a child she grew up on her parent’s farm located near Roslyn and attended the local country school with her brothers and sisters. Being the eldest daughter, she helped care for her younger siblings, as well as worked on the family farm. She learned at a young age to cook, sew, garden, and the meaning of hard work. As time went on Margerie became a lovely young woman and fell in love with Frederick Opitz. The two were married in Holy Matrimony on July 3, 1945, in the “Sacred Heart Church” of Eden. Margerie and Fred eventually bought his father’s homestead where he had grown up. They farmed the land for 40 plus years and raised their family of seven children. Through the years she worked side by side with her husband. She helped during harvest season, stacked hay, and still managed her household duties and raised their children. She enjoyed cooking, canning, baking, and sewing. Her favorite hobby was gardening. She had a green thumb when it came to growing “African Violet” house plants. Margerie and Fred enjoyed their life together for nearly 52 years. Fred passed away on May 20, 1997. Margerie eventually moved into Webster and lived there for 11 years. She was a member of Christ the King Church of Webster. Due to age and health issues, she moved to Colorado Springs, CO, to live with her youngest daughter and her family. She lived there nearly 3½ years and passed away peacefully in her own bed with family by her side. Through all of life’s challenges, Margerie was always grateful for the blessings that were bestowed upon her and her family; never losing her faith in God. She was a devoted wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her. Some of those whom she leaves behind to cherish her memory are as follows: Daughters, sons and their spouses: Elaine and Don Reyelts of Wilmot, Vivian Opitz of Casper, WY, DuWayne and Carol Opitz of Walla Walla, WA, Charlene Clark of Anacortes, WA, Karen and Bernie Wilder of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jeff Opitz of Britton. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Sara Opitz, William Wilder, Angie Wilder, Heather Wilder, Doyle Bennett and family, Dustin Opitz, Derek Opitz, Sean Adams, Brennan, Kaelle and Hanne Opitz. Sisters, brothers and spouses: Lattie Trautner of Webster, Albin and Phyllis Stromseth of Watertown, Doris and Carl Block of Waubay, Quentin and Jan Stromseth of Sun City West, AZ, Myrene and Leo Gaikowski of Webster, Darlene Oberg of Virginia, MN, and Patty Stromseth of St Cloud, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Opitz; two sons, Dale Michael and Marvin Opitz; a granddaughter, Amber Clark; a son-in-law, Bill Clark; her parents, Mary and Elmer Stromseth; a sister, Marcella; and brothers Norbert, Norman, and Wilfred Stromseth.