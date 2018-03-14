Loren Eckmann, 65, passed away on March 10, 2018, at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center.

Visitation time will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Britton.

Loren was born to Raymond and Virginia (Schlickenmayer) Eckmann on October 26, 1952, in Ipswich, SD. He attended high school in Britton and upon graduation he joined the US Navy. He proudly served for two years during the Vietnam War Era as a Seabee. Lorne was honorably discharged and returned to Britton where he worked for his dad at Eckmann Implement and numerous other jobs.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved all kids, especially his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He always kept family and friends on their toes be cause he was always such a prankster.

Loren is survived by his mother, Virginia; brothers Larry (Shirley) Eckmann and Lonny Eckmann; sisters, Lana Dahl and Lavon Keller; spe cial friend, Deanna Muth; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Eckmann brother, Leon Eckmann; and his brother-in-law, Chuck Dahl.

He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

The family requests al flowers and memorials be sen to St. John’s Lutheran Church 401 Main Ave., Britton, SD 57430.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences fo the family at blackhillsfuneral home.com.