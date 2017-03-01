Longtime Hillhead and Veblen area resident, Lillian Guy, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at Tekakwitha Living Center in Sisseton at the age of 98. A funeral is being planned for late April of 2017. Burial will be in the Veblen Cemetery. The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton has been entrusted with Lillian’s arrangements.

Lillian Adelia Smulan was born on April 26, 1918, at Hillhead, to Christ and Gusta (Froseth) Smulan. As a youngster, she grew up on the farm and attended rural Marshall County schools. After receiving her education, Lillian lived and worked in the Golden Valley, MN, area from 1938-1942.

On June 30, 1943, Lillian was united in marriage with Ervin H. Guy at Veblen. They lived, farmed, and raised their family on a farm in the Hillhead area. Ervin passed away on February 9, 1980, and Lillian continued to make her home on the farm until moving into Veblen in 1992. In 2014 Lillian moved to Sisseton and lived first at Greenleaf Assisted Living and later at Tekakwitha Living Center.

Lillian had been a member of the Trondhjem Lutheran Church until it closed, and then became a member of Our Savior’s in Veblen. She had been active as a Sunday School Teacher, served as Sunday School Superintendent and was a part of the Ladies Aide and Faith Circle. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Veblen and was active in the Veblen Senior Citizens. Her hands were kept busy with quilting projects, and Lillian was an avid reader. She was an extremely kind and gracious lady, and always willing to help others. Well into her 90’s, Lillian was the one who offered to drive friends to local and area events.

Grateful for having shared her life are her three children, Marion Olson of Havre, MT, Sandra (Clarence) Olson of Hutchinson, MN, and Elden (Judy) Guy of Anoka, MN; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; her sisters; and a son-in-law, Meloy.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Sandy Olson, 569 Grove Street SW, Hutchinson, MN 55350.