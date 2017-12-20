Leroy ‘Duke’ Larson, age 85 of Woodville, WI, died on December 10, 2017, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

A Celebration of Life for Duke Larson was held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, WI.

Burial will be in St. Paul’s Evangelical Church Cemetery in Menomonie at a later date.

Duke was born on December 16, 1931, in Veblen, the son of James and Evelyn (Jennen) Larson. He was raised in South Dakota attending school in Britton. In 1949, he enlisted in the Armed Forces and proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean war. Duke worked in construction. He was a member of the Union #563 in Minneapolis.

He would meet the love of his life, Betty Lee. This relationship grew over many years.

Duke loved to raise pigeons in the Twin Cities and Menomonie. He was also a member of the American Pigeon Racing Association. He truly love the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapping.

Duke will be fondly remembered by his love, Betty; his siblings Loretta Mondry, James Larson, Alton Larson, Wanda (Bill) Heurung, Pernell Larson, Monica (Henry Jr) Laska; as well as Betty’s extended family, Kenneth ‘Kip’ (Brenda)Lee,Kristine(Dennis) Hillstead, Kathy (Buddy) Gunderson, Robin (David) Bazille, Ricky (Donna) Lee; and many, many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren,

nieces, and nephews.

Duke is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Larson, and brother-in-law Ernest Mondry.

Funeral and cremation service were entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Countryside Crematory of Baldwin. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com