LEONA KARLEN

Leona was born on September 17, 1922, in Hecla, SD, to Albert and Erna Herther and died peacefully on August 24, 2017, in Tucson, AZ, just 3 weeks shy of her 95th birthday. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church and a long time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hecla. She graduated from Hecla High School and the Minnesota School of Business. In 1944 Leona married Harley Karlen when he returned from Marine overseas duty. They returned to Hecla in 1946 where Leona worked side by side as the accountant for Harley’s bulk oil business for 31 years. She also worked as the Hecla School Business Manager and Secretary until 1977. Leona and Harley were happily married for 64 years. He preceded her in death in 2009. Leona was very active her entire life with golf, travel, bridge, reading, and making charity prayer shawls. She enjoyed spending winters in Arizona and summers in Hecla and at the Clear Lake cabin. Leona is survived by her three children, Kathy (David) Thoreson, Tom (Sue) Karlen, and Laurie (Mark) Karlen-Smith; 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hecla on September 2, at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Hecla City Cemetery. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com