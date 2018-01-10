Lee “Tink” Sullivan, 73, of Hecla, passed at home on January 1, 2018.

A memorial service to celebrate his life was held on Saturday, January 6, at the Hecla Community Center, followed by military rites by the Stanley-Stearns Post #68 and the South Dakota Honors Team.

Burial will be in the Hecla City Cemetery in the spring.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com

Tink was born to Gene and Geraldine (Rodish) Sullivan on February 11, 1944, in Flint, MI. His family moved to Hecla when he was an infant. His parents owned and operated the 12 Gauge Hunting Lodge until his father’s death. His mother married Bernard Colestock on February 11, 1954, and moved to the Colestock farm near Hecla. He attended country school until the 8th grade, and graduated from Hecla High School in 1963. After graduation, he worked for Roy Bushby until he went into the Army on January 7, 1964 and served in Vietnam until 1966. After his discharge he worked for his brother Larry Sullivan at a gas station in Florida until 1967 when he returned to Hecla to work for his step-father on the family ranch.

Tink was united in marriage to Sheila Kenitzer on November 21, 1980.

Family and friends were important to Tink, and he loved each and every one very much. Tink loved to laugh all the time and it was rare not to see a smile on his face. Tink retired from ranch work in 2013 due to health reasons. He and Sheila moved to town in 2014. Tink enjoyed hunting with buddy Terry Lilla, but his favorite sport was going fishing with Sheila. When she couldn’t go, he would go with his fishing buddy Gene Thorpe. The last year of his life he couldn’t hunt or fish anymore; but you could see him driving his golf cart around town with his dog Daisy, his special fur baby. Daisy brought a lot of joy to his life the last couple of years.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife Sheila of 37 years; son Jesse (Wendy) Sullivan, Frederick; daughter Nicole (Kyle) Heinrich, Houghton; his sister Donna (Charles) Buntin, Glenmore, OK; granddaughter Justine Smith, Bismarck, ND; step-mother Claudette Colestock, Hecla; four stepbrothers, Michael (Roxanne) Ford, Thornton, CO, Scott Ford, Denver, CO, Steve (Dixie) Ford, Aberdeen, and Bruce (Brenda) Ford, Prior Lake, MN; sister-in-law Loretta Sullivan, Melbourne, FL; four brothers-in-law, Michael Kenitzer, Casper, WY, Vincent (Louise) Kenitzer, Aberdeen, Chris Kenitzer, Ipswich, and Donald (Chin-yon) Kenitzer, Colorado Springs, CO. Also surviving are five more sisters-in-law, Julie (Frank) Burckhard, Aberdeen, Joyce Kenitzer, Aberdeen, Theresa (Jeff) Rogge, Belle Fourche, Susan Morgan (Rodney Brien), Watertown, and Barbara (Jeff) Wacholz, Aberdeen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, and his brother Larry.