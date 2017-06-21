Laverne J. Steiner, Omaha, NE, passed away on June 7, 2017. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, June 10, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, Omaha. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery. Laverne was born in Eden, SD, to Katherine (Vogel) and Frank Steiner. He was the third of eleven children. Growing up in Eden, Vern was a humble man who loved his family and truly prized spending time with them. He was raised with a strong spirit and a strong work ethic. He loved a good meal and a good beer. Vern was a longtime Butternut Bread route salesman and a loyal Red Cross volunteer. An avid wood worker, he made many gifts for his children and grandchildren. Post office banks, doll cribs, bookshelves and cedar chests can be found in their homes around the world. Being a KC Royals and Husker football fan, he enjoyed nothing more than having friends and family around to watch a game. Together, Phyllis and Lavern have more than fifty nieces and nephews plus their spouses. Family get-togethers over the decades were always enjoyable and memorable. He and Phyllis traveled often. In the early years the family made many trips to South Dakota and Missouri to visit family. Later, while trips to see family continued, they also spent time exploring states from Florida to Alaska. Vern had a way of making solid friendships wherever he went. Friendships that began while living in South Dakota, South Omaha, North Omaha, and West Omaha lasted lifetimes. In his later years, he picked up friends who could no longer drive and took them to lunch, grocery stores, and barbershops. Still later, and most recently, other younger friends provided his transportation to breakfasts and lunches. He is survived by his children, Barbara Steiner, John Steiner, Lois Kippels (Craig), and Gary Steiner (Melissa); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six brothers; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Laverne’s surviving siblings are Duane and his wife Pam, Dan, Florenze, Fred and his wife Jean, Alvin and his wife Paula, and Elmer and his wife Vivian. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Joyce (Opitz) Larson and her husband, Gene. Laverne was preceded in death by his wife of nearly fifty years, Phyllis (Opitz) Steiner; their son Don and his wife Peggy; daughter-in-law, Lennis (John’s wife); his brother, Norbert and his wife, Fidelis; sisters Colletta and her husband Leo Aldentaler, and Loraine and husband Joe Waletich; sister-in-law, Rose Marie (Dan’s wife); and sister, Ruth. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or Holy Name Catholic Church.