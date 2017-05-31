Longtime Britton area farmer, Kenneth G. Kann, died suddenly on Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton. He was 85 years old. A private family memorial service is being planned, and his cremains will be interred in the Britton Cemetery at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Kenneth George Kann was born on September 25, 1931, in Britton to George Mahlon and Frances Irma (Kilman) Kann. As a youngster, he grew up on the family farm near Lake City and attended rural Marshall County schools. In 1951, Kenny’s father died as the result of a farm accident; and his mother moved into Britton. Kenny took over the family farm at the age of 20 and has continued to farm that land right up to the day he died. On the morning that Kenny passed away, he had helped vaccinate 125 calves. He was proud that his son George and grandson Robert Ellingson had joined him in the farming operation. In 1953, Kenny was united in marriage with Opal Umberger in Pierpont. They made their home on the farm where they raised their seven children. In addition to farming, Kenny had owned and operated a very successful hay moving business. Over the years, he had moved literally thousands of loads of hay. He served for many years on the Nordland Township Board. In his spare time, Kenny enjoyed a chance to go to the lake and try to catch some fish. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 64 years, Opal Kann of Britton; his seven children, Deb Wilhelmi of Horace, ND, Greg Kann of Denver, CO, George (Molly) Kann of Britton, Sandra (Mark) Ellingson of Britton, Carol (Mel) Terry of Burton, MI, Clinton (Lisa) Kann of Britton, and Steve (Shelly) Kann of Langford; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Kann. Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Robert and Larry Kann; two sisters, Helen Roche and Mary Kann; and a son-in-law, Mike Wilhelmi. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Opal Kann, c/o Wheatcrest Hills, 1311 Vander Horck, Britton, SD 58430. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.