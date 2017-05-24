Longtime Britton area farmer, Kenneth G. Kann, died suddenly on Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Marshall County Healthcare Center in Britton. He was 85 years old. His arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. A complete obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Journal. Condolences may be directed to Opal Kann, c/o Wheatcrest Hills, 1311 Vander Horck, Britton, SD 58430. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.