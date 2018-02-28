The funeral for Kenneth E. “Kenny” Stillson was held on Monday, February 26, at the First Lutheran Church in Britton. Rev. Terrill Sorensen officiated. Interment with Military Honors was in the Britton Cemetery under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Kenny passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at his home in Britton.

Kenneth Ellsworth Stillson was born on August 18, 1930, in Britton to John Clifford and Gina (Bak) Stillson. As a youngster, he grew up on a farm northeast of Britton and attended rural country school. When Kenny was ten years old, his father passed away. His mother moved the family into Britton where Ken graduated from Britton High School in 1948. He attended a business college in Fargo for a short time and became the bookkeeper for the Farmer’s Union Co-op Association in 1949. He remained there until answering his country’s call to military duty.

On May 25, 1953, Kenny was united in marriage with Dorothy Lucille Quist of Langford. He began his tour of duty with the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. On his return to Britton, he again worked for the Farmer’s Union and became their General Manager in 1963, a position he held until retiring in 1990. Following Ken’s retirement, he and Dorothy spent a month at Holden Village, a Lutheran Christian center in the northern Cascades in the state of Washington.

Following his retirement, Ken found plenty of things to keep him busy. He served two terms as the Mayor of Britton, assisted with spreading fertilizer for Full Circle AG during the growing season, was the Marshall County Veterans Service Officer for a number of years, and also became the interim manager for the Cenex in Bridgewater, SD.

Kenny was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Britton where he had served as treasurer for many years, and was part of the men’s group. He was a member, Past Commander and Adjutant and part of the Honor Guard of Britton Post #80 of the American Legion. During Ken’s tenure as mayor, the Britton Area Foundation came into being, and he was instrumental in its founding and formation of the initial Board of Directors.

In his spare time, Ken was a woodworker. He had made several unique crosses over the years, and also made wooden chests that are given to each newly baptized child at First Lutheran. More than anything, Kenny loved to fishfrom the shore, from his boat, through the ice—it didn’t matter, as long as he was fishing! Perhaps the only thing to rival his love of fishing was his devotion to his God and his family.

Kenny was a kind, understanding, and hardworking boss. He often was working side by side with the employees, if there was something that needed to be done. His work ethic was evident, and made his fellow employees want to strive to do their best. His wise counsel, even temperament, listening ear, and concern will be missed by all who knew him. He had an innate ability to befriend most anyone he met. He was simply a good man.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Stillson of Britton; his children, Rev. Patricia (Larry) Dietrich of Waco, TX, Rev. Kent (Holly) Stillson of Watertown, and Annette Stillson of Aberdeen; five grandchildren, Kevin (Mara) Stillson, Paul Stillson, Karise Stillson, Bethany Dietrich, and Brian Dietrich; a great-granddaughter; two sisters, Grace Schley of the Twin Cities, MN, and Janice Abbott of Sioux Falls; and a sister-in-law, Noreen Stillson of Sisseton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Wayne Stillson; his brother, Leslie Stillson; and two brothersin-law, Delmar Schley and Daymon Abbott.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Kenny’s memory to Lutheran Outdoors of South Dakota, 2001 S Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Dorothy Stillson, P. O. Box 183, Britton, SD 57430.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.