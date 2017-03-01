The funeral for Kelly Smith, 66 of Langford, was held on Saturday, February 25, at the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton.

Kelly passed away at his home from natural causes on Wednesday, February 21, 2017.

Kelly Walter Smith was born on February 27, 1950, the second of eight children to Walter and Delores Smith at Crookston, MN. Kelly attended and graduated from Crookston Central High School in the spring of 1968.

On December 27, 1968, Kelly enlisted in the Army. After education and training he was stationed at Fort Richie, MD, where he served as a military policeman. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Badge for .45 cal pistol, Expert Badge for rifle m-16, and Expert Badge for rifle m-14. On December 11, 1970, Kelly was honorably discharged from the Army. He then moved back to Crookston, MN.

On October 30, 1971, he married Eileen Berg from Climax, MN. They lived in Crookston for 11 years where Kelly operated heavy equipment for Lindy Herberg. While in Minnesota Kelly enjoyed fishing, hunting birds and deer, and had taken a trip with his dad and brother Monty to hunt moose.

In 1982, they moved to Terry, MT, where Kelly changed his career by joining his brother Monty in managing a grain elevator. This was the start of many years of moving to different states and other elevators until retiring.

Kelly was proud of his and Eileen’s three sons. Troy born in MN, Lance born in MT, and Trent born in ND. He would always say, “Got to have sons to carry on the Smith name.”

The last year and a half he had the joy of having his first grandchild, a boy named Talon. They had a special bond and Talon really lifted Kelly’s spirits after losing Trent, who was Talon’s father.

After many hard years of work around grain dust, it took a toll on his health which forced him to retire.

Kelly enjoyed working on the yard, growing his vegetable garden and flowers. He would drop off bags of vegetables to friends. Every year we would can surplus because he would always have a huge crop of everything.

Kelly also would take his dad’s small boat out on the lake to fish. That was one of his favorite relaxing pleasures.

Kelly is survived by his wife Eileen; son Troy; daughter-in-law Lisha; grandson Talon; mother Delores; sisters, Connie, Jeanie, Sheri, and Tracy; brothers, Scott and Monty; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sons Lance and Trent, his father Walter, sister Cindy, nephew Jason, brother-in-law Curt, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Eileen Smith, P. O. Box 72, Langford, SD 57430.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net