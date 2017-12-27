A memorial service for Kathleen Ann (Kathy) Thornes will be held at Rude’s Funeral Home in Brookings at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December

30. A time a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

She passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at Avera Prince of Peace Hospice following a long illness.

Kathy was born on July 29, 1952, in Britton to Ole and Carrie Thornes of rural Veblen. After living in Wyoming, Oregon, and Minnesota, South Dakota was again her home over her last 20 plus years with Mitchell being where she last called home.

Grateful to have shared her life are her sister Carol Johnston of Richland, WA; her five brothers, Greg (Shari) Thornes of Brookings, Geoff (Karen) of St. Clair, MN, Orren of Pierre, Tim (Dawn) of Boise, ID, and Dan (Jing) of Honolulu, HI; and her life partner, Jason Friedrich of Mitchell; along with many other close relatives and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com