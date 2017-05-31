Katheryn Kurschat Nelson, 54, passed away on May 18, 2017, at her home in Huntsville, AL. Inurnment of her cremains at the Leavenworth National Military Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Katheryn Ann Kurschat was born on February 8, 1963, to Robert and Kaye (Kilker) Kurschat in Britton. She attended school in Britton, and graduated from Britton High School in 1981. She went on to attend the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where she earned a Communications and Broadcasting degree in 1985. On June 29, 1985, she married Eric Nelson at the First Presbyterian Church in Britton and started a 25-year journey as a military wife. Together they lived in multiple places across the US, and had the opportunity to spend five years in Germany. Kathy enjoyed traveling around Europe, either by herself or being a tour guide to family and friends when they would visit. She especially loved taking multiple trips to her favorite place, Paris, and to Poland to buy pottery from the factories. She and her minivan were always ready for another adventure. After Eric retired from the military, Kathy went to work for Marlow White Uniform Company in Leavenworth, KS, as the Production Manager for their tailoring operations. She also traveled across the US fitting soldiers and cadets for their dress uniforms. Her greatest passion was cooking, where she was as comfortable making bacon-wrapped tater tots as she was making roasted foie gras. Her friends would follow her home at dinner time just to see what recipe she would try out next. She liked to sew and decorate, and enjoyed designing and creating her daughter Kelly Jo’s Renaissance Festival costumes each year. She was also an accomplished miniaturist, making dozens of dollhouses and their furnishings from scratch, and her creations were featured in a nationally-distributed magazine. Kathy had a wickedly sharp sense of humor, a dogged sense of determination, an ability to make anything magical, and sparkling blue eyes. She lived big, never afraid, no regrets. Kathy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Eric Nelson of Huntsville; three children, Robin of Eugene, OR, Jeffrey (Katie Hesting) of Manhattan, KS and Kelly Jo of Huntsville; brother Kevin Kurschat of Britton; sister Carol (Greg) Beck of Britton; one nephew; two nieces; an uncle; and aunt; and mother-in-law Pauline Nelson of Lincoln, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents, uncle Irvin Kilker; uncle/aunt Doug and Jill Niesen; and father-in-law Mark Nelson. The family suggests that memorials may be offered to the American Cancer Society.