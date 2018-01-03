Karol “Kay” Hibben, 83, of Vermillion, SD, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, December 22, 2017, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center.

Kay was born on January 21, 1934, to Ernest and Minnie (Bilyeu) Krause in Lake City.

Growing up in Northeast South Dakota, she enjoyed nature. In her younger years she spent time fishing, hunting, trapping, picnics, riding horses, playing sports, water and winter activities, and the love of animals.

She graduated from Kidder High school in May 1952 and enlisted in United States Air Force. Upon finishing her enlistment, she was married.

She entered Federal Service, attended college in California. She lived and worked in 12 different states. Kay was living in Colorado when she retired in March 1994 after 33 years of service. After considering all of the places she had livedbeautiful East coast, Southwest desert and West coast—South Dakota was the way of life she wanted for the last years. She renewed old friends and relatives and enjoyed many new and dear friends before her death.

Kay is survived by one brother, Neal (Janice) Krause of Omaha, NE; three stepchildren, Ravonna (Hibben) Williams of Lebanon, OR, Krisann Hibben of Netherlands, and Dave Hibben, Jr. of New York; 3 grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Barbara Ann; her husband, Dave Hibben; and a brother, Ernest Krause, Jr.

She will be laid to rest on January 8, 2018, at Antelope Valley Cemetery District in Lancaster, CA, beside her husband, David Hibben.

Memorials may be directed to Sanford Vermillion Care Center, 125 South Walker Street, Vermillion, SD 57069.

