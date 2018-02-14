The funeral for Kandi Hall will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 16, at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cogswell. Rev. Austin English will officiate and spring interment will be in the Brampton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 Thursday, February 15, at the church, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Kandi passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at the Oakes Community Hospital in Oakes, ND.

The Price Funeral Chapel of Forman has been entrusted with Kandi’s arrangements.

Kandi Ann Strong was born on December 30, 1972, in Britton, to Darrell Floyd and Linda Rae (Thayer) Strong. As a youngster, she grew up in the Brampton area and later lived near Cogswell. In 1990 she graduated from Sargent Central High School in Forman.

She was married to David Fiala, and they became the parents of three daughters: Brianna, Brittany and Shayla. They made their home in Forman. Over the years, Kandi had been employed by Heimbuch Farms, Forman Inn and Suites, the Kic Bac Bar and Grill in Cogswell and most recently, Four Seasons Healthcare Center in Forman.

Later, Kandi was married to Tyson Hall. They made their home in western North Dakota and Montana and became the parents of a son, Waylon. Kandi worked at various jobs while living there. They returned to the Forman area a couple of years ago and have made it their home since that time.

Kandi was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cogswell. She had served as a foster mom for two different families. She had a great fondness for her cows, and thoroughly loved living the farm life. Perhaps most of all, Kandi loved being a mother and grandmother. There is nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with her family, always with a Diet Coke in her hand! Her final act of kindness was to offer a better life to others through her donation of organs and tissue.

Grateful for having had her in their lives are her husband, Tyson Hall of Forman; three daughters, Brianna (Matthew) McLaen of Forman, Brittany (Timmy) Fiala of Fargo, and Shayla (Colton) Fiala of Ft. Ransom, ND; a son, Waylon Darrel James Hall of Forman; three grandchildren, Kingston and Knightley Mehok, and Ayden Fiala; and three sisters, Teresa (Tate) Diegel of Cogswell, Cindy (Ricki) Meyer of Ladson, SC, and Patty (Brent) Weatherly of Bismarck, ND.

Preceding her in death were her father Darrell Strong, and her mother, Linda Holmgren.

The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers, and will make a designation at a later time. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Brianna McLaen, 9061 131st Ave. SE, Forman, ND 58032.

An online obituary and guestbook are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.