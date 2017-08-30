Junice S. LeClair, 87, Browns Valley, MN, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 31, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Browns Valley, with Father Gregory Frankman officiating. Music will be provided by organist Norma Jung and vocalist Jan LeClair. Burial will be in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Browns Valley. Pallbearers will be Junice’s children. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at the church. The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, SD, is in charge of the arrangements. Junice Susan (Keintz) LeClair was born on the Keintz Homestead in Nutley Township in Day County, SD, on Friday, August 30, 1929. Third born to Phillip and Hattie (Knebel) Keintz, Junice was a loving sibling to three sisters, Fidelis, Shirley, and Eileen, and three brothers, Verlyn, Philip, and Jerome. Attending country school as a child, Junice walked 3½ miles to country school with her sisters, brothers, and neighborhood children, catching rides in the farmers’ wagons along the way. She was expected to stay home on the farm and work after eighth grade; but at the insistence of her mother, Junice went on to high school in Roslyn, graduating in 1947 as Salutatorian. In high school she was known for her athletic ability and scholastic achievements. She was a member of the glee club, pin-pan and kitten ball captain. After high school she attended summer teaching sessions in Aberdeen and Spearfish and once certified began teaching at the Bryant Township country school where she met the love of her life. She taught elementary country school for five years. Junice and Vernell were married on June 10, 1950, at the Sacred Heart Church in Eden and shared nearly 67 years of companionship, love, and devotion. They lived along Traverse Lake for a year then moved to the Phillip Keintz farm for two years and then to the Irwin Miller farm. In 1963 Vernell and Junice made their home south of Browns Valley on what is now commonly known as the LeClair Farm. There they raised eleven children. In addition to raising her family, Junice worked at Ike’s Chicken Shack, the nursing home, and Ray’s Supervalu for 18 years. She also worked for the LSS Nutrition Center in Browns Valley. She was an EMT during the 1980s and also taught Catechism at St. Anthony’s. Junice was a generous and loving caregiver. Her warm and kind personality welcomed all who entered her home. One hundred percent German, she was sassy and sharp with a wit second to none; her speech fast and fluent. Junice loved to dance in the arms of Vernell, both of them nimble on their feet. She was a loyal Twins fan as well as supporting the local Buzzards softball team and attended as many of her children’s sporting events as time allowed. She was respected by many for her talent at Bridge, Schmear, and Euchre. Junice was an avid gardener and cook, taking time to teach her children how to plant and sow a crop and preserve the fruits of their labor. In later years, her grandchildren loved to peel apples and bake pies, banana bread, Christmas cookies, and yummy applesauce. The 4-H events were the summer pastime along with pig roasts, chicken barbecues, and picnics at the lake. Junice made every holiday a special event. Regardless of the economics, she made sure Santa left plenty of gifts at Christmas and that the Easter Bunny left an abundance of eggs and candy. Junice is survived by her sister, Shirley Plant of Indiana; brother, Jerry (Lois) Keintz of Roy Lake; three sisters-in law, Sandra Birchem, Marlys (Harry) Ziemer and Patsy LeClair; her children, Deborah (Dennis) Shelstad of Wendell, MN, Michael (Lynnae) LeClair of Chokio, MN, daughter-in-law Jan LeClair of Lakeville, MN, Timothy (Tracy) LeClair of Fargo, ND, Terrance LeClair of Seward, AK, Carol (Michael) Raw of Browns Valley, MN, Jeffry LeClair of Minneapolis, MN, Kelly LeClair of Cambridge, MN, Patrick (Susan) LeClair of Avon, MN, and Lori (Scott) Charleson of Ramsey, MN; 28 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernell Leo; sons, Donald Vernell and Kevin Robert; parents, Phillip and Hattie Keintz; parents-in-law, Francis and Laura LeClair; sisters, Fidelis (Norbert) Steiner and Eileen (Irvin) Kirschenmann; brothers, Verlyn (Deborah) Keintz and Philip (Natalie) Keintz; brother-in-law, Stanley Plant; and extended LeClair family Raymond Birchem, and Duane (Ardyce), Francis Jr. and James (Janet) LeClair.