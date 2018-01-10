The funeral for June A. Pherson, a longtime Rutland area resident, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, at the Nordland Lutheran Church of Rutland. Rev. Ivy Schulz will officiate and interment will be in the Rutland Cemetery under the direction of the Price Funeral Chapel of Forman.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 12, at the church, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

June passed away peacefully on Monday, January 8, 2018, at Four Seasons Healthcare Center in Forman at the age of

80.

An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Deb Stenvold, 193rd Ave. NE, Lidgerwood, ND 58053.