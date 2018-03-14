JERRY ANDERSON

Jerry Anderson of Britton, passed away on March 7, 2018, at the age of 80 due to complications of pneumonia. A prayer service and time of remembrance will be held at the Foothills Assembly of God Church, Yuma, AZ, on March 16, 2018, at 1:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church, Britton, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Lutheran Church Landscaping Fund.

Cahill Funeral Chapel of Sisseton is in charge of arraignments.

