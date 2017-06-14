Jason “Jake” Smith of Sioux Falls, formerly of Britton, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the age of 41. Jake’s memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the United Methodist Church in Claremont. Rev. Deb Mack will officiate. A private inurnment of his cremains will be at the Detroit Cemetery, rural Hecla at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to the Price Funeral Chapel of Britton. Jason Paul “Jake” Smith was born on July 6, 1975, in Britton. He grew up on the Smith family farm west of Britton. He was born with Cerebral Palsy, but that did not slow Jake down at all. When he was ready to head off to school, he attended the Crippled Children’s Hospital and School in Sioux Falls. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1996 and then attended Southeast Vo-Tech. A proud and independent man, Jake loved computers and video games. He could be found in front of his computer from the first moment he woke up until late at night. He was an excellent poker player, enjoyed games with his family and friends, and was an avid NASCAR fan as well. The New York Giants and the Nebraska Huskers were Jake’s two favorite teams. He was their “Biggest Fan,” never missing a game on TV or the computer. He was a positive, upbeat and life loving kind of man. He loved his family and friends and anyone he met. His passion was to teach people about his Cerebral Palsy, so everyone was aware. A quote from Jake’s Facebook is proof of his positive attitude. “I don’t want your ‘I am sorry’ or ‘poor you.’ I just don’t need it. I live my life to my mobility. I take life one day at a time. It is more fun that way. If I could walk and talk, I would be happy. But if I have to give up my life the way it is now. I would go without walking and talking. My life is pretty darn good.” Left to cherish his memory are his parents: Delia (John) Culp of Claremont; sister, Becky (Mark) Werner of Britton; step-brothers, Jeff (Veronica) Culp of Sioux Falls, Chad Culp of Los Angeles, CA, Brent (Shasta) Culp of Jacksonville, NC, and Corey Culp of Brandon, SD; three nieces, eight step-nieces and -nephews; special friends and caregivers, Heather and Randi Miller of Sioux Falls, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceding Jake in death were his maternal grandparents. Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Becky Werner. P.O. Box 155, Britton SD, 57430. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.