James Michael Regan, age 75, the son of Thomas and Teresa (Jacobs) Regan, was born September 28, 1941, in South Dakota. He passed away on May 7, 2017, in Britton. There will be a memorial gathering on June 3, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Club Eden. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, May 12, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery, Omaha. James is survived by his wife, Sue Bull-Regan; sons, Brian (Amy O'Connor) Regan and Brent Regan; step-daughters, Heather (Nikki) Cohrs, Sara Cohrs, and Stephanie (Josh) Ratfield; grandchildren, Chloe, Erika, and Easton O'Connor, Teddy Stutheit, and Tyler, Anthony, and Zachary Ratfield; sister, Dee Maly; brother, Dennis (Leslie) Regan; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Memorials are suggested to Omaha Youth Hockey or Britton Area Hospice in Britton.