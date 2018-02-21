James Lewis, 86, of Fergus Falls, MN, died on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 24, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3111 E. Fir Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Officiating Speaker will be Michael Krammer.

James Herman Lewis was born July 13, 1931, to James and Bendine (Clausina) Lewis on the family farm in Hecla. James, or Jim as he was known, did his basic schooling in Hecla. After his basic schooling, Jim worked on local farms in the Hecla area. He also did summer work doing road construction in North Dakota. Later he attended the Southeast Technical Mechanic school in Sioux Falls. From 1962 until his retirement he did mechanic work in Sioux Falls.

On January 21, 1954, he married his beloved wife, Anna Marie “Shirley” Herberg. Over the next 11 years they had eight children. Jim was faced with many health problems from the age of 18 months until his death. He was known for his positive and relentless spirit determined to “never give up.” This was reflected not only with his health, but he was willing to pick up any kind of work to support his family. In 1975 Jim began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses. This led to him dedicating his life to his God, Jehovah. Then on July 4, 1975, he symbolized his dedication by being baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. This profoundly affected the next 43 years of his life. Jehovah became the most important person in his life and the one to whom he gave his wholehearted love. As a result of trying to please his God by applying what he learned from the Bible, his love for his wife Anna Marie, his eight children, many grand-children and great-grand-children was enhanced.

Jim was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his sons. He loved to talk and to tell stories. But mostly he loved speaking about the Bible with anyone he met. For 4 years he did a full-time volunteer ministry discussing the Bible with those who would listen. Around 1987 to 1994 Jim and Anna Marie moved to Hecla to care for his elderly parents until their deaths. During that time Jim began serving as an elder in the Oakes, ND, congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and later in the Fergus Falls, MN, congregation where he served until his death.

Jim Lewis is survived by his wife, Anna Marie of Fergus Falls, MN; his children, Alice (Michael) Krammer of Chicago, IL, Alfred (Wanda) Lewis of Sioux Falls, Janice (Rick) Walters of Marshall, MN, Betty (Alan) Costa of Guayaquil, Ecuador, Jesse (Rolene) Lewis of Cook, MN, Dena Escobedo of Fergus Falls, MN, Leroy Lewis of Hibbing, MN, and David (Melanee) Lewis of Fergus Falls, MN. He is also survived by 20 grand-children and 40 great-grand-children; his siblings, Ethel Lilla of Oakes, ND, Darlene Dockter of Sioux Falls, and Robert (Barbara) Lewis of Oakes, ND.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Alice Lewis, Albie Lewis, Kate Dinger, Violet Dinger, and Nellie Winburn.

