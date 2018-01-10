Funeral services for J. Anita Stolsmark, 89, Aberdeen and formerly Langford, were held on Saturday, December 30, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Ramona Hayes officiating. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Anita died on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at ManorCare Health Services.

Jeanette Anita Reints was born on March 16, 1928, at Greene, IA, to Seivert and Elsine (Siefkes) Reints. In 1931 the family moved to a farm near Andover and later moved to a farm near Langford. She graduated from Langford High School with the class of 1945. On October 7, 1945, she married Martin B. Stolsmark at Langford. They made their home on the family farm. Martin died on February 15, 1990, at Aberdeen. She continued to live on the farm until 2012 when she moved to ManorCare Health Services.

Anita was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Langford, where she was a past Sunday School Teacher and member of ladies aid. She enjoyed taking care of her house and yard and traveling. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Grateful for having shared Anita’s life are her daughter, Bernita (Jerome) Anderson, Langford; granddaughters, Natalie (Jeremiah) Vander Vorst and Alyssa Anderson; and two great-grandchildren.

Preceding Anita in death are her husband, Martin B. Stolsmark; grandson, Gregory Michael Anderson; parents, Seivert and Elsine Reints; and siblings, William Reints, James Reints, and Bernita Reints.

