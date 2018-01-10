Izabella Jayde Reimer, cherished daughter of Samuel and Autum (Frailey) Reimer, came into this world on October 6, 2017, at Aberdeen. It was with great sadness in our hearts that we said goodbye to her on January 6, 2018, when she was greeted in heaven by her grandpa Michael Shelton and greatgrandmas Jeanette Shelton and Mary Schmitz.

Izabella will be forever loved and missed by her mom and dad, Sam and Autum; her sisters, Nevaeh Frailey, Ember Reimer, and Kennedi-Shae Reimer; grandmas, Alley Shelton and Cherie (Dave) Richey; grandpa, Randy (Angela) Frailey; greatgrandparents, Dale Shelton, Raymond Schmitz, Robert and Ann Plymate, and Jim and Jean Frailey; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held this evening, Wednesday, January 10, at 7:00 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Oakes, ND, with Reverend Glenn Raynor officiating.

